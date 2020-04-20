Brown announces rapid distribution of PPE to state’s long-term care facilities

SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday that the Oregon National Guard will distribute approximately 395,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to all long-term care facilities across Oregon, according to a press release from Brown’s office.
The rapid distribution of masks, gloves and face shields will supplement efforts by the Department of Human Services and the Oregon Health Authority to support facilities by helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 to residents and staff.
“The staff of Oregon's long-term care facilities are on the front lines of our fight against COVID-19, and I am committed to protecting their health and safety," Brown said. "This critical equipment will help protect both them, and the residents of these facilities, who are among the most at-risk Oregonians for exposure and infection.
The shipments of PPE to Oregon's long-term care facilities includes approximately 177,000 surgical masks, 127,000 gloves, 55,000 N95 masks, 33,000 face shields and 2,500 gowns. Members of the Oregon National Guard began deliveries of the equipment on Saturday.
“Thank you to our tireless National Guard members for making this rapid distribution of personal protective equipment possible,” Brown said. “We continue to prioritize securing more PPE, including working with local manufacturers and the federal government to procure additional resources."
