SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday, Dec. 1, updates to county risk levels under the state's new public health framework to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19.
Starting Dec. 3 through Dec. 17, 25 counties, including Morrow and Umatilla, Union and Baker counties, will be in the Extreme Risk level, five counties will be High Risk, two counties will be Moderate Risk and four counties will be Lower Risk.
"Counties that are facing extreme risk of virus spread will need to continue with strict health and safety measures, similar to the two-week freeze," Brown said. "I want to stress that there is no zero-risk category. Until COVID-19 vaccines are widely available and we have high participation, health and safety precautions will remain in place so that schools, businesses, and communities can reopen — and stay open.”
The framework uses four different risk levels for counties based on COVID-19 spread and assigns health and safety measures for each level.
I am asking all Oregonians to take these measures seriously,” Brown said. “The best way to protect those closest to you is by maintaining physical distance from others, avoiding gatherings, wearing a face covering, staying home when sick, and keeping up with good hand hygiene."
The Oregon Health Authority will examine and publish county data weekly. County risk levels will be reassigned every two weeks. The first week's data will provide a "warning week" to prepare counties for potential risk level changes.
The next assignment of risk levels will take effect Dec. 18.
The order came amid a spike in cases as more Oregonians planned travel during the Thanksgiving and upcoming Christmas holidays. The state reported 1,233 new cases and 24 deaths Dec. 1. The 24 deaths are the highest for a single day since the pandemic began, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The state has had 76,654 cases and 936 deaths since the virus was first reported in the state at the very end of February, the state reported.
