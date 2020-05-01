Brown: Parts of rural Oregon could reopen May 15

SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown hopes that some rural areas with few or no COVID-19 cases could reopen for business and other activities on May 15.
She is having a videoconference with representatives of several Eastern Oregon counties this afternoon.
Reopening plans for urban areas and other counties with more than five cases of the disease are still being developed, Brown said during a Friday morning press conference conducted by video and telephone.
“We’re not going to be able to reopen Oregon quickly or in one fell swoop,” she said, adding that Oregonians will still need to maintain physical distancing, wear masks in public and follow other precautions to prevent spreading the coronavirus.
“Hand shaking is probably out the window for a long time.”
The governor previously said counties must have state-approved plans for reopening their economy, and several counties have submitted such plans.
On Friday, Brown announced what she said was a thorough strategy to diagnose those who are sick and to determine regions where the coronavirus might be hiding. Testing should available throughout Oregon to anyone who displays COVID-19 symptoms and to people in nursing homes, farmworker housing, prisons and other group living situations where the disease is suspected.
Public health officials will trace who came in contact with infected individuals. Anyone who did so will be asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.
In addition, Oregon Health & Science University will launch a year-long study in which 100,000 people are selected and asked to volunteer for daily monitoring. Participants will be selected at random from Oregon households.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.