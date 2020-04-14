centerpiece

Brown: Reopening Oregon will 'take longer than we want'

SALEM — Reopening of Oregon businesses will occur “gradually, carefully and incrementally,” Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday, but she refused to say when that might happen.

“It will not be easy. It will take longer than we want,” she said.

Brown and health officials held a press conference to announce her framework “for restarting business and public life in our state — how we’re going to approach reopening Oregon” from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have to be cautious or it will backfire,” Brown said. “We know that a vaccine or an effective treatment may yet be months away. And if we move too quickly, we will see a spike in cases that could lead to an overwhelmed hospital system and unnecessary deaths.”

Businesspeople and health professionals will be brought together to discuss how to gradually reopen restaurants, retailers, child care, and personal services, such as hair and nail salons. “For example, this might include additional guidelines for reconfiguring the delivery of services with additional physical barriers like plexiglass dividers, or requirements for wearing PPE,” she said.

She promised “a science-driven process” based on several conditions for reopening Oregon: slowing the growth of COVID-19 cases, having more personal protective equipment (PPE), increasing test capacity, establishing a robust system for tracking who has been exposed to the coronavirus, and ensuring effective isolation and quarantine for people who test positive, including nursing home residents and homeless individuals.

The state’s latest modeling estimates that, under current conditions, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations would remain steady through mid-May but would shoot up if those regulations were eased. Responding to questions, Brown would not specify a date for potentially relaxing business restrictions and social distancing requirements.

Much has yet to be determined. Brown said epidemiologists and her recently formed Medical Advisory Committee were working on the appropriate metrics for evaluating the state’s progress.

The state does not know how much PPE is needed, including having sufficient gear for physicians and dentists to resume elective surgeries and other procedures, or potentially to protect employees in personal-service jobs.

More testing capability also is needed, enabling at least 15,000 Oregonians a week to be tested, according to Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer. Not all Oregonians will be tested for COVID-19. And contact tracing of Oregonians will require a vast number of workers.

As of Tuesday, 32,363 people had been tested in Oregon since January. The Oregon Health Authority reported that 1,633 of those had tested positive. Fifty-five have died. The total number of Oregonians with COVID-19 is unknown because many either were not tested or received inaccurate results.

