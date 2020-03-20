featured

Brown: Virus eviction moratorium, asks for REAL ID extension

Gov. Kate Brown speaks at a news conference to announce a four-week ban on eat-in dining at bars and restaurants throughout the state on Monday in Portland.

 AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Friday that during the coronavirus outbreak she wants a statewide eviction moratorium, to suspend enforcement on expired automobile tabs and driver licenses and has asked the federal government for a one-year extension for compliance to the REAL ID act.

She also said during a media briefing that she was not at this time enacting more stringent social distancing requirements like those imposed by California and New York this week. Brown has already ordered a six-week statewide school closure, a ban on gatherings of more than 25 people and shutdown of bar and restaurant operations other than takeout and delivery for at least four weeks.

Brown did, however, say she was evaluating the situation daily.

"For me, the bottom line is that if there is evidence that Oregonians are not complying with the aggressive measures in place I will have to take more aggressive action," she said. "I am encouraging and urging Oregonians to stay home. I want to say don't travel for spring break, stay home."

Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 114. The state has tallied three deaths.

For most people, coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

Brown's REAL ID request would give a one-year extension to the current Oct. 1 deadline for the state to meet the REAL ID requirements. REAL ID is the federal law requiring state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and to be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States. It was passed after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks to strengthen rules for identification needed at airports and federal facilities.

