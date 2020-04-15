Business picks up for garden, nursery centers

PENDLETON — While businesses nationwide have felt the sting of the COVID-19 pandemic, garden and nursery centers are busier than ever.
At D&B Supply in Pendleton, seeds are flying out of the store at an unheard-of level as people are making an effort to grow their own food.
“People are coming in all day long,” said Dee Armstrong, who works in the D&B Supply garden center. “They want advice on how to get started. I think it (gardening) will be the new trend. I went to an expo in Idaho in February, and they said millennials wanted house plants. That’s not what we are seeing.”
Plants can be as finicky as cats. You plant them too soon, and they will not survive. But there are a few that can be planted now, and should thrive.
Cold crops, such as beets, carrots, peas, kale, strawberries, asparagus, cauliflower, potatoes and onions are good options to plant now.
Tender crops, such as tomatoes, peppers, cilantro and other spices need warmer weather, or a greenhouse.
“Mother Nature rules us all,” Armstrong said, “and winter is clinging to spring. If you plant tender crops now, watch the weather and cover them at night. I’ve sold one guy three tomato plants.”
Armstrong, who has worked at D&B Supply for 12 years, said the best time to plant the tender crops is early to mid-May.
“Mother’s Day is the rule of thumb,” she said. “Sometimes we get a freaky spring and we can plant early.”
With the recent hail and snow, Armstrong suggests to stick to the cold crops for now. Strawberries, leafy lettuce, onions and potatoes are top sellers at the moment.
“I have sold a lot of seeds for people who want to start things inside,” Armstrong said. “I’ve done the master gardening program, and I am willing to help people, no matter where they bought their plants. It makes people happy, and we need happy.”
In addition to the seeds and plants, Armstrong said they have “a knowledgeable guy in chemicals” to help make your soil better for your gardening needs.
Gardening supplies are not the only hot seller at D&B Supply. People want baby chicks. The store typically gets chicks in on Wednesdays and Fridays.
“We don’t pre-sell the chicks, so people are lining up to buy them,” Armstrong said. “It’s a big deal right now.”
From the time they are hatched, and provided they have proper care and nutrition, the chicks would be of egg laying age between 5- and 6-months-old.
“We are really blessed to be considered an essential business,” Armstrong said. “It’s stressful, but we are glad to be open.”
