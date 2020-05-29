Case numbers slow down but officials say it's too early to tell how reopening has impacted COVID-19 in Umatilla County

UMATILLA COUNTY — There were 116 cases of COVID-19 in Umatilla County as of Friday, representing a 23-case increase in the two weeks since the county entered the first phase of reopening on May 15.
That increase and Umatilla County Health Department’s latest epi curve update, which can be found on the health department’s website and shows that only six known individuals began showing symptoms of COVID-19 between May 16 and May 20, seem to indicate the county has avoided a spike in cases associated with reopening.
However, Umatilla County Health Director Joe Fiumara cautioned that the data isn’t conclusive enough yet.
“The only caveat is it’s still too early to see it,” Fiumara said in a May 27 interview. “We wouldn’t expect to see that peak until we get through this weekend and into next week.”
Another key to controlling coronavirus is where and how the virus is spreading, which officials say has improved after identifying some workplace outbreaks in the area.
Data published by the Oregon Health Authority on May 21 indicated 36% of Umatilla County’s new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days couldn’t be traced to a known source. The state has said anything above 30% is a warning sign of being unable to handle a potential second surge of the virus.
Alisha Southwick, deputy director of the county health department, said that dropped to just 6% for the past week as contact tracing investigations revealed the second largest outbreak the county has found yet.
In an interview with The Oregonian/OregonLive, Fiumara said at least 10 workers or family members had been connected to an outbreak at an unidentified Hermiston workplace.
That outbreak contributed to Hermiston appearing as the largest single-week increase in COVID-19 cases for a single ZIP code across the state, according to state data, though Fiumara told The Oregonian/OregonLive that the workplace has complied with guidelines and has helped contain the outbreak.
“If we felt that there was additional risk to the public this would be something we’d be public about,” he said.
Data from the Umatilla County Public Health Department indicates there’s between 51-75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Hermiston area, which is the largest case total in the county.
Fiumara said there have been reports from residents who are hesitant about staying home from work out of fear of reprisal. But as the county continues through the reopening stages, he said it’s imperative that individuals continue to take those preventative measures to limit the virus’ spread.
“If you have symptoms, it’s really, really important for you to stay home and seek care,” he said.
Fiumara emphasized that the health department continues to prepare and watch for a potential spike in cases, though things have quieted down as the department has integrated new employees for contact tracing into its staff.
“We were very thankful for a slow week,” Fiumara said, noting some of the department’s new employees complained of it being boring. “I hope it stays that way and they’re bored from having no cases to trace. Ultimately, that’s the goal.”
