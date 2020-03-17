SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced new social distancing orders Monday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which included canceling events and gatherings larger than 25 people. This limit does not apply to child care facilities, which can remain open at this time.
“Child care workers are essential to our workforce,” said Early Learning System Director Miriam Calderon. “I am thankful for the providers who continue to serve families during this uncertain time. Your work is just as important as doctors, nurses and other caregivers on the front lines.”
The Early Learning Division is encouraging providers to take care of their own health during this time, especially if they believe they are at high-risk due to age or medical condition. The ELD is also working with providers to give them more flexibility to operate during this public health emergency and to understand what supplies and other supports are needed to stay open. Providers who decide to close should call 211 and/or their licensing specialist to notify them of closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.