HERMISTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says Santa Claus is immune to COVID-19, but the city of Hermiston isn’t taking chances with everyone else’s health this Christmas.
The city’s parks and recreation department is modifying its annual tree lighting event downtown into a virtual event, complete with carols, Santa lighting the tree and the reading of a Christmas story.
“It will be a little like the old radio days, sitting by the fire listening to the Christmas program,” Parks and Recreation Director Larry Fetter said.
The city is still piecing together the final details, and a link to the program will be publicized soon. But for now, people should plan on tuning in on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 3.
Afterward, the giant, decorated Christmas tree will remain downtown in its usual place in the middle of Northeast Second Street next to city hall, where people can stop by on their own time throughout the month of December and take a photo.
The annual tree, usually about 35 to 45 feet tall, has been donated by various individuals over the years who were ready to get rid of a large tree but didn’t want it to go to waste. Last year, Hermiston Seventh-day Adventist Church donated one they needed to remove while constructing their new building after their old church burned down.
Fetter said on Nov. 23 that he’s got some possibilities that people have reached out to him about but he hadn’t chosen one for this year yet.
“I keep a list,” he said. “If someone’s got a tree and contacts me, I’ll be happy to take a look.”
As for the city’s other major Christmas events, Pancakes with Santa and the Christmas bazaar at the Hermiston Community Center, Fetter said they’re still looking at what they might be able to do to salvage those events.
“It’s more difficult with indoor programs,” he said.
The Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center is offering its own holiday cheer this year with the rebirth of the Festival of Lights.
When the Umatilla County Fair was located on Orchard Avenue, the fairgrounds there used to be turned into a winter wonderland of lights and decorations, complete with vendors and other activities, each December. The event was eventually canceled in 2013 due to lack of volunteers.
EOTEC’s staff are reviving it this year. The original plan was to have vendors and allow people to walk through the new fairgrounds, at 1705 E. Airport Road in Hermiston. EOTEC General Manager Al Davis said in light of rising COVID-19 cases and the state’s two-week freeze on recreational facilities, the festival is now a drive-thru-only event, at least for now.
“We’ve had to adjust on the fly,” Davis said.
Starting Friday, Nov. 27, drivers can slowly make their way through the EOTEC grounds, which will be lit up from 5-10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, and 5-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Davis said it should take people about 15 minutes to drive through.
Entrance is by donation, with half the donations benefiting Rotary Club and the other half going to various nonprofits and toward more lights for future Festival of Lights events. Davis said they were able to reuse a few of the decorations from the original Festival of Lights, but most of the lights are brand new, and they hope each year to use proceeds from the previous year to add to the collection, eventually covering all 60 acres at EOTEC.
“People don’t realize, Christmas lights are expensive,” he said.
