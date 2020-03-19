Circuit courts scale back, local landlord-tenant hearings put on hold

PENDLETON — A majority of court proceedings have been halted in Umatilla and Morrow counties beginning Thursday, as Oregon’s judicial system responds to the coronavirus pandemic.
The temporary pause, which was issued by Oregon Chief Justice Martha Waters on Monday, has some exceptions for people in jail with a right to a speedy trial, civil commitment hearings, and certain protective order, family law, guardianship and treatment court proceedings.
However, other hearings, such as those for evictions and other landlord-tenant issues, will likely be delayed for the time being.
“Things that have to be heard in court will be heard,” said Roy Blaine, Umatilla County Trial Court Administrator. “Things that don’t have to be heard will sadly be deferred to sometime in the future.”
The restrictions begin statewide on Thursday and will last at least until March 27.
Until then, Hermiston’s Stafford-Hansell Government Center will be completely closed to the public while the circuit courts in Pendleton and Heppner will remain open with reduced operations.
In Pendleton, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners also closed the courthouse to the public except with an appointment starting on Thursday to reduce traffic through the building. For now, the building’s front door will remain unlocked for those needing to enter for court while all other entrances will be locked.
Blaine said he declared all court staff as essential workers and the entire Hermiston staff will be moving to Pendleton’s courthouse during the restriction. He added they will be working to significantly reduce traffic through the building, which is already aided by most attorneys submitting filings electronically, and staff will be working from home when possible.
The chief justice additionally restricted out-of-state work-related travel and any internal staff meetings of five or more people. Staff who aren’t working due to the coronavirus will also be compensated during the restrictions.
For the public, the Oregon Judicial Department is offering jury duty postponements for people most at risk to COVID-19, which included those who are 60 or older or who have underlying health conditions, such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes.
Municipal courts in Pendleton and Hermiston have also been closed due to the pandemic.
