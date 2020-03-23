Cities adjust services for COVID-19

UMATILLA COUNTY — Cities around Umatilla County are closing buildings or asking people to call ahead for appointments.
In Stanfield, anyone wishing to visit city hall or the municipal court must call ahead at 541-449-3831. Utility payments can be left in a dropbox outside of city hall, by mail or online (there is a fee for online payments). Parks will remain open if social distancing recommendations are followed, but sport courts and playground equipment will be closed.
According to the city of Umatilla's Facebook page, Umatilla's city hall and library remain open for business. Parks now close at 8 p.m., and the city's general 10 p.m. curfew for minors will be "strictly enforced."
In Echo, city staff are available by appointment only, by calling 541-376-8411. Those who will have trouble making their utility bill payment due to a recent layoff or other hardships related to COVID-19 should call that number to speak to city administrator David Slaght.
In Hermiston, visits to city buildings, such as city hall and the parks and recreation offices, are by appointment only, and the library is offering drive-thru services only.
In Boardman, city hall is closed and residents wishing to speak to a city employee should call 541-481-9252. Bill collection will continue as usual, but the city has currently suspended shutoffs for nonpayment.
