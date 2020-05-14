Cities hope to open their aquatic centers before the end of the season

UMATILLA COUNTY — The classic summer joy of jumping into a swimming pool could be one of the many casualties of the ongoing pandemic.
The state has dictated that aquatic centers remain closed during Phase 1 of Oregon’s reopening, and it is unclear whether they will be allowed to reopen under Phase 2 or Phase 3, leaving local parks and recreation directors in “wait and see” mode on opening public pools this summer.
“Local governments can impose higher standards (for reopening), but they can’t impose lower standards,” Hermiston Parks and Recreation Director Larry Fetter said.
He said his department has made conditional job offers to lifeguards and swim instructors, with the understanding that the Hermiston Family Aquatic Center may not open at all this summer. Even if it is allowed to open partway through the summer, the city could be a struggle to staff it if lifeguards have already moved on to other job opportunities.
Fetter said they are making the necessary preparations to open if they are able, however, and will adjust to the social distancing guidelines the state places on them.
“What that looks like is anyone’s guess,” he said.
The splash pad at Butte Park will also remained closed for now.
Liam Hughes, director of Pendleton’s parks and recreation department, said Pendleton is in a similar boat as they wait for further guidance from the state.
“It really is a hurry up and wait situation,” he said. “It depends on how well we move through the phases, and I don’t have a crystal ball on what that will look like.”
He said the department is optimistic, however, and putting together plans for multiple scenarios.
The Boardman Pool and Recreation Center posted on Facebook Tuesday that they are “anxiously awaiting” the opportunity to reopen but are awaiting guidance from the governor.
Linda Hall, Milton-Freewater city manager, said staff are making the preparations they would usually make to open the Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center for the summer.
The aquatic center had to end its season early last year to make repairs, but Hall said those issues have been resolved. She said they may be looking at things through rose-colored glasses, but their goal is to be allowed and ready to open by Fourth of July.
She said a reopening would likely require social distancing measures, such as keeping the locker rooms closed and asking people to spread out from those they didn’t arrive with. If nearby pools in Pendleton and Walla Walla, Washington, remain closed, she said, there is some concern they would be “overrun” and have difficulty enforcing the rules.
Other recreation
Hall said she believes that parks and recreation offerings are an important part of physical and mental health, and she hopes to see many of them allowed in some form this summer, “but we’re not going to sacrifice safety for fun.”
“We’re all just trying to do the best we can with information that changes sometimes multiple times a week,” she said.
In Hermiston, Fetter said trails, parks and the disc golf course remain open, although playgrounds are still closed.
On the recreation side, he said, summer day camps fall under the child care category and are therefore expected to continue. Phase One also allows for gatherings of up to 25 people if they stay 6 feet apart as much as possible, which will allow some of the department’s other summer classes to continue.
On the other hand, Fetter said, restrictions on larger gatherings mean the cancellation of summer festivals, such as Spudfest and Melonfest held on the city’s festival street.
The city still plans to have its annual fireworks show on the Fourth of July. Fetter said they will forgo the live entertainment and booths set up in the park during the day, but people will still be able to enjoy the fireworks that night from their cars, homes or at a safe distance apart from each other in the park.
In Pendleton, Hughes said the parks department has hired fewer summer staff than usual in light of budget impacts, and he is proud of city staff who are working hard to keep parks maintained.
“The grass doesn’t care about COVID, it grows anyway,” he said.
Playgrounds remain closed, with signs reminding the public.
“We had used caution tape, and some of it hasn’t survived, but it wasn’t really meant to be a long-term solution,” he said.
Hughes said the parks are busy since the weather warmed up, but from what he has seen the public had been doing a good job of maintaining space and following safety guidelines.
