Cities hope to open their aquatic centers before the end of the season

Phase 1 guidelines for outdoor recreation

As counties prepare to move into Phase 1 of reopening, Gov. Kate Brown has issued the following guidance:

1) Parties (limited to 10 or fewer people who arrived together) should stay at least 6 feet from those they did not arrive with and should refrain from gathering in places, such as parking lots, for longer than necessary.

2) Day use areas "prone to attracting crowds," including playgrounds, water parks, picnic shelters and basketball courts, should remain closed.

3) Contact sports are prohibited.

4) Restroom facilities should only be opened if they can be sanitized twice a day. Other high-contact areas, such as railings, should also be cleaned frequently.

5) Picnic tables should be spaced more than 6 feet apart.

6) Signs should be posted listing COVID-19 symptoms and asking anyone experiencing those symptoms to leave immediately.