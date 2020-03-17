UMATILLA COUNTY — As the coronavirus pandemic bleeds from a public health crisis into an economic one, Eastern Oregon cities and utility providers are grappling with how to relieve the financial burden falling on the region’s residents.
Some Umatilla County cities, such as Hermiston and Weston, have announced a discontinuation of service shutoffs and late fees for their municipal water customers. Others, like Pendleton and Milton-Freewater, are exploring similar measures but aren’t currently offering any additional assistance in response to the outbreak.
“We do have a financial assistance program already in place for those who need it,” said Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson. “And we’re exploring if we can offer any additional assistance moving forward.”
Pendleton’s program works through Helping Hands, which is a partnership between the Community Action Program of East Central Oregon (CAPECO) and local churches, and Patterson said it’s available to families of two who make around $20,000 or less annually, or to families of four or more who make around $30,000 annually.
Patterson said eligibility is determined by Helping Hand, which can be contacted at 541-276-3418.
Patterson said the city will continue to look into whether additional assistance can be offered, and stressed that the situation is rapidly changing.
“Everyday is changing,” he said. “As local governments, we’re also trying to assess and take it as slow as we can while being as responsive as we can.”
According to the city of Hermiston’s website, its shutoff suspensions and late fee terminations are in effect “until further notice,” while a Facebook post from the city of Weston said its discontinuations will last at least through March.
Other utility providers help out
With more people staying in and using power at their home, the area’s two largest electricity providers are also offering some relief to their customers during the outbreak of COVID-19.
Pacific Power announced last week that it was discontinuing any power shut offs for non payment and waiving any late fees for customers throughout Oregon, Washington and California.
“There doesn’t need to be an extra burden on people right now,” Pacific Power Spokesman Drew Hanson said.
According to a Facebook post from the co-op, Umatilla Electric Cooperative is offering “payment arrangements” to assist those who think they may be late or unable to pay their bill in full this month. UEC already has another payment assistance program for those who have trouble paying their bill due to an unexpected circumstance.
UEC did not return calls for comment on whether they will be discontinuing power shut offs or waiving late fees.
Internet service providers keep people connected
Eastern Oregon Telecom serves roughly 4,000 people in the region, most of which won’t have to worry about losing access to the internet or being fined for late payments for the next 60 days.
Starting this week, residential and small business customers with a “good payment history” won’t have their service disconnected or be charged late fees, and the company’s public Wi-Fi hotspots will be freely accessible. Those who aren’t considered to have a “good payment history” will be accommodated individually on a case-by-case basis.
“We understand that broadband connectivity is more important now than ever,” said Eastern Oregon Telecom CEO Joseph Franell.
Franell noted access to the internet will be crucial as people attempt to stay up to date on the latest news and medical information available about COVID-19, more employees are required to work remotely from home, and students attempt to continue their education with online classes.
Along with protections for current customers, residential customers who don’t have service but want it will have their installation fee waived, which Franell said can cost up to $250.
“We’re committed to being a part of the solution,” he said.
Larger service providers are also stepping up amid the pandemic.
CenturyLink is also halting any service disconnection or late fees for the next 60 days and is suspending any data limitations during that time.
Charter Communications, whose Spectrum broadband service connects 29 million Americans across the country, announced it will offer free broadband service up to 100 megabits per second with no installation fees for the next 60 days to households with K-12 or college students.
The company has also said it will make all public Wi-Fi hotspots available for free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.