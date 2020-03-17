UMATILLA COUNTY — As the coronavirus pandemic bleeds from a public health crisis into an economic one, Eastern Oregon cities are grappling with how to relieve the financial burden falling on the region’s residents.
Some Umatilla County cities, such as Hermiston and Weston, have announced a discontinuation of service shutoffs and late fees for their municipal water customers. Others, like Pendleton and Milton-Freewater, are exploring similar measures but aren’t currently offering any additional assistance in response to the outbreak.
“We do have a financial assistance program already in place for those who need it,” said Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson. “And we’re exploring if we can offer any additional assistance moving forward.”
Pendleton’s program works through Helping Hands, which is a partnership between the Community Action Program of East Central Oregon (CAPECO) and local churches, and Patterson said it’s available to families of two who make around $20,000 or less annually, or to families of four or more who make around $30,000 annually.
Patterson said eligibility is determined by Helping Hand, which can be contacted at 541-276-3418.
Patterson said the city will continue to look into whether additional assistance can be offered, and stressed that the situation is rapidly changing.
“Everyday is changing,” he said. “As local governments, we’re also trying to assess and take it as slow as we can while being as responsive as we can.”
According to the city of Hermiston’s website, its shutoff suspensions and late fee terminations are in effect “until further notice,” while a Facebook post from the city of Weston said its discontinuations will last at least through March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.