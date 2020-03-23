City councilors encourage community to stay home

HERMISTON — There was barely anything on the Hermiston City Council agenda on Monday night, but an audience of more than 50 people showed up anyway, all practicing safe social distancing.
They were watching a live stream of the meeting on Facebook.
The city council doesn't usually stream its meetings, but did so Monday night — with an additional option to listen by phone — in order to encourage people to follow Gov. Kate Brown's directive that Oregonians stay in their homes as much as possible.
Councilors followed up with a plea of their own. They discussed and ultimately decided to change city council meetings to once a month, the minimum mandated by the city charter, for the foreseeable future. Committee meetings have also been canceled, other than the planning commission and budget committee both needing to meet in May.
"We all need to make sacrifices," Councilor John Kirwan said. "So, you know, I think us as a council, we should be leading by example moving forward. If we don't need to be in meetings, we shouldn't be."
He lamented the number of people who were still choosing to go out for frivolous reasons, when staying home could save lives.
"When have we ever been asked to save the world by staying home?" he asked.
Mayor David Drotzmann also urged people to avoid unnecessary trips out in public, in light of the fact that many people who contract COVID-19 never show any symptoms, but can still spread it to others at risk for serious complications.
"None of us knows — we could all be walking around as carriers right now," he said.
He said he preferred the term "physical distancing" to "social distancing" because he hoped people in the community are still reaching out to each other through phone, video chat and other safe methods. He also encouraged people who have extra to share supplies if they can.
"Don't go and hoard all the toilet paper," he said. "Don't go and hoard all the canned goods and alcohol and cleaning supplies. You don't need a year's worth."
Councilor Roy Barron encouraged people to continue to support local businesses in what ways they can, such as ordering takeout from local restaurants. Barron, a teacher for the Hermiston School District, also gave a shoutout to the other teachers in the area who were concerned about their students, particularly those who don't live in a safe home environment.
Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith reviewed steps the city has taken to comply with the governor's orders, including making visits to city offices by appointment only and encouraging as much business as possible to be conducted over the phone or online. People who don't have internet access can still drop off their utility bill at 180 N.E. Gladys Ave.
"People can still use the drop box at the old city hall, and people have been using it," he said.
Although people are still welcome to use city trails and the open spaces in parks, Smith said playgrounds and basketball courts where people are more likely to come into contact with germs will be closed off with caution tape.
In answer to a question about how Hermiston police might enforce the governor's order to stay home unless necessary, Smith said enforcement will "come as we can."
"We're not going to send police out specifically to look for that," he said.
Chief Jason Edmiston said he was encouraging his officers to be "reasonable" in their enforcement, with a focus on educating people.
Drotzmann said he had been on multiple calls with the governor and he appreciated her willingness to listen, engage and ask questions of Eastern Oregon public officials as she tries to protect public health.
During the meeting, councilors voted to postpone a public hearing on a zoning change regarding junk yards until their July meeting, in the hopes that it could be conducted in person rather than through a meeting where audience members were watching online.
The council also passed a resolution allowing the city to reimburse itself for expenses related to building a new city hall, should the city end up going forward with a plan to sell bonds for money to build the project. Smith said the resolution did not mean the city has to sell the bonds. But if it does, the money can be used to pay the city back for costs it has already incurred for design work.
