PENDLETON — Following Gov. Kate Brown’s sweeping orders to shut down dine-in restaurants and events 25 people or larger, the city of Pendleton declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
City Manager Robb Corbett told the Pendleton City Council that he had been wrestling with the decision all day before polling four department heads and getting unanimous approval for the declaration.
The document gives Corbett the power to close public facilities, and he told the council he planned to close most city buildings, including city hall, by Thursday. Residents who need to meet with city staff in-person will have to make an appointment first before being able to access a city facility.
“Our mission statement is to provide a safe and healthy community,” he said. “In order for us to do that, our employees have to be on the job. In a moment that a workplace that someone becomes ill, then everybody in that workplace is contaminated. And all of a sudden we have multiple outages that can severely limit our ability to function.”
The declaration also suspends shut-off notices for unpaid water bills and gives Corbett the ability to suspend other utility billing department rules.
The city manager has the power to suspend nonessential city services, and although Corbett said he plans to keep most services active, some services like the recreation program and the public library were put on hiatus because it would be difficult to conduct them and still observe social distancing and gathering rules. Despite the library’s closure, Corbett said library staff would still work to get patrons reading material based on their requests.
The city now has the official ability to enforce the governor’s executive order, and Corbett said Pendleton police were circulating Tuesday afternoon to make sure restaurants and bars were in compliance.
Although Corbett can also cancel the meetings of the city’s various commissions and committees, Mayor John Turner said the council plans to continue conducting in-person council meetings.
The city put out noticeably less chairs for the audience than it usually does, and if a “hot-button” issue draws a crowd that would push the room over 25 people, Turner said the city would take measures to keep it under that threshold.
He added that one possible solution would be to create an overflow room in the annex next door that would allow people to continue listening to the discussion.
