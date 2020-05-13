You are the owner of this article.
Classes to end on May 29 for Hermiston students

We love our kids
Plastic cups shoved into the fence at the tennis courts at Hermiston High School offer a message of encouragement from the school’s staff. Students' last day of distance learning for the year will take place on May 29 for Hermiston School District.

 Staff photo by Ben Lonergan

HERMISTON — Students' last day of distance learning for the year will take place on May 29 for Hermiston School District.

The district announced Tuesday that the remainder of the school year, which was originally slated for the last day of classes to take place on June 9, will be used for teachers to grade assignments, input scores and work with their colleagues to come up with a plan to "adjust instructional scope and sequence for the next school year to ensure students get caught up and don’t fall behind."

Parents will receive messages from the school district about a time their students can pick up personal belongings from lockers and desks. They will also be asked to return all Chromebooks and wi-fi hotspots so that staff can inventory, upgrade and repair them in preparation for next year.

Meal drop-offs at bus stops around Hermiston will continue through the end of June, after which the district will switch to its usual summer meal sites where students can pick up meals.

The district also plans to provide some sort of graduation experience for seniors on June 4, following social distancing guidelines, and parents can expect to receive more details at a later date.

No one knows yet exactly what school will look like in Oregon next school year. Under the reopening plan set forth by Governor Kate Brown, schools would be allowed to open under social distancing guidelines such as spacing desks six feet apart during Phase Two of the state's reopening.

