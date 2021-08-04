PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners announced it is reinstating mask requirements for county employees and residents visiting county buildings.
The commissioners announced the directive Monday, Aug. 2, citing concerns over the growing number of COVID-19 infections in the county.
The county will require all its employees to don facemasks anywhere outside their private work space and when someone visits their desk, according to a county document describing emergency guidelines.
In addition, security will deny access to people attempting to enter county courthouses without masks on. Anybody receiving services from the county must wear their mask, according to the county.
The county also is encouraging its employees to socially distance themselves as much as possible. Employees who feel ill or have COVID-19-like symptoms are directed to not come to work. The county will continue conducting daily symptoms and temperature checks until further notice.
