UMATILLA COUNTY — Jeanie Lemens wants the community to think about people like her.
Last year, prior to the pandemic, Lemens was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer. As someone who is immunocompromised, the longtime Pendleton resident, said she wants neighbors and strangers to consider people at higher risk for COVID-19 when it comes to wearing masks in public spaces.
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic and nobody is wearing a mask,” she said.
For the most part, Lemens is quarantined at home, but she said on the rare occasions she leaves the house for cancer treatment, she noticed customers coming in and out, many not wearing masks.
“Wearing a mask and social distancing is just a kindness to your neighbor and they’ve proven that wearing masks and social distancing will cut down the rate of transmission,” she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wearing a face covering that covers a person’s nose and mouth helps protect others in case a person is an asymptomatic carrier. Mandatory face coverings in the state of Oregon went into effect starting July 1. Enforcement for the mandate is through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Oregon Liquor Control Commission, with penalties for businesses that don’t comply, according to Gov. Kate Brown.
Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, said due to the spike in Umatilla County, everyone should be taking the mask mandate seriously in an effort to protect one’s self and others.
“At times, it can be a pain in the neck to carry masks,” he said. “But with the spike occurring here in our area, I think it’s very wise to follow the medical advice and wear your masks. Everything I’ve read and seen indicates that it does help.”
Umatilla County has a total of 1,111 confirmed cases, making it the third-highest county for confirmed COVID-19 cases, right after Clackamas and Multnomah counties as of Wednesday, July 15, according to Umatilla County Public Health.
For comparison, the population for Umatilla County is 77,950, while the population for Clackamas County and Multnomah County is 418,187 and 812,855, respectively, according to a July 2019 report from the United States Census Bureau.
Lemens said her priority for wearing a mask is to not get anyone else sick in case she is an asymptomatic carrier, and that someone will never know if they’ve given someone else the virus and what kind of detrimental effect it might have had on the person.
“It’s not necessarily myself, I’m trying to protect other people because if I unknowingly have the virus, at least I’m doing the best I can to not get somebody else sick,” she said. “It’s really easy not to see the long-term effects if it hasn’t happened to you.”
Businesses have seen, for the most part, people comply with the mask mandate, except for a few individuals who refuse.
Addison Schulberg, the general manager and son of the owners of Great Pacific Wine and Coffee Co., recalled a customer who refused to wear a mask following the state mandate; Schulberg had to keep following him around the restaurant asking him to either put on the mask or leave.
“Obviously, that’s an extreme case,” he said. “Everyone else has mostly been happy to comply, while others are annoyed by it and they comply once you provide them with equipment.”
A notable percentage show up without their masks, while others forget. The Pendleton Chamber of Commerce provided Great Pacific with masks to hand out to those who either forgot or did not own one. Schulberg also said he believes a lot of people are hoping they won’t get in trouble for not wearing a mask.
Since the mandate, OLCC and OSHA have been conducting spot checks to ensure everyone is complying with the new policy. Great Pacific has yet to have a spot check, but Schulberg said he is happy to hear that organizations are regulating the state mandated policies regarding COVID-19.
“It’s important to enforce for the safety of all of us,” he said.
A customer at the Community Thrift Shop in Pendleton entered the store Wednesday, July 15, without a face covering. Owner Eleanor Struthers offered the customer a mask, but the man turned around and left. For those who come in the store without a mask, Struthers said she has face masks she can hand out in exchange for a small donation of $1.
“We’ll put the money in the jar and use that money to buy more face masks to replenish our supplies,” she said.
Struthers said everyone, for the most part, is observing the mandate.
“It’s actually been going pretty well,” she said. “For the most part, it’s been positive.”
The shop has multiple signs set up that emphasize the face covering requirement, which Struthers said has helped gain customers’ attention at the front door.
Rodney Burt, co-owner of OMG! Burgers & Brew in Pendleton, on the other hand, said the Main Street restaurant has had issues with noncompliant patrons.
“It was really tough the first week, a lot of people didn’t want to wear a mask,” he said.
Burt said more people this week have complied, with most patrons understanding the policy will be enforced.
“People, I think, are realizing now that everyone has to wear a mask to go anywhere,” he said. “All I can do is ask them to wear a mask or you can’t be in here.”
He also said that coming into the restaurant without a face covering puts other patrons and staff at risk. It also puts the restaurant at risk, financially.
“We are running a business, and we can’t be shut down,” he said. “We’ve got 20 employees and their families that depend on us. It puts us at risk not only health wise, but financially if we get fined.”
Krystal Dunagan, the manager of Rue 21 in Hermiston, said they have not had an issue with the mandate aside from a few noncomplying customers. Customers are informed of the face covering policy as soon as they enter the store and are asked to leave if they cannot obtain a face mask. Dunagan said they will hand out masks to those who need it if some are in stock.
Those not wearing a mask can only stay if there are few shoppers in the store. However, Dunagan said that staff are not going to help them without a mask. The only assistance staff can provide is cashing out because cashiers are provided with sneeze guards.
If people are being hostile, Dunagan said, per OSHA instruction, those customers are considered trespassing. She said they have not had to do this in their store yet.
“It’s a last ditch effort to keep our customers safe,” she said.
During a virtual town hall meeting on July 9, Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, encouraged everyone to wear masks to “help us get through this a little quicker” and protect others.
“I can share with you, I don’t want to wear a mask,” he said. “They’re not fun, they’re uncomfortable. But I am doing it for public safety and for the safety of my neighbors and the safety of my friends. While, again, they’re not fun to wear, it really is the one instrument we have to avoid spreading the virus when we are in proximity to other people, so I would encourage people to do that.”
Commissioner George Murdock mentioned in a July 15 Umatilla County Board of Commissioners meeting that the county will launch a campaign promoting masks in an effort to help with compliance. Details on the campaign’s launch are yet to be discussed.
Lemens said she hopes the community can understand why wearing a mask is important despite the possible inconvenience and asks people to have empathy and to think of others.
“There are going to be a whole generation of disabled people who come out of this, people who can’t work, whose lives have been cut short, a lot of people are going to have long-term health consequences,” she said.
