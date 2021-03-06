PENDLETON — In the midst of a global pandemic, Julie Sneden-Carlson used creativity in presenting "The Nutcracker" in its 13th holiday season in Pendleton. Anticipating things would be different for the popular production, the owner of Pendleton Ballet Theatre began planning early.
However, because of ever-changing restrictions with the coronavirus, by the time the holiday season was being ushered in, Sneden-Carlson had gone from Plan B to Plan C, with multiple changes on the fly. The end result was the creation of a DVD featuring costumed dancers clad in sparkly face masks and white canvas tennis shoes accented with sparkles.
Sneden-Carlson brainstormed with Shannon Gruenhagen, marketing and tour coordinator at Heritage Station Museum. Because of restrictions on indoor gatherings, rather than staging the production in the Bob Clapp Theatre at Blue Mountain Community College, Sneden-Carlson made some changes and was looking at presenting “The History of The Nutcracker, Clara’s Magical Journey" at the museum.
Walking through the building, they found ways to integrate each piece into a living history lesson, Gruenhagen said. The two women planned out five different locations within the museum, turning the performance into one that had the audience traveling to the different sets. Local musicians and actors Bill Mayclin and Murray Dunlap agreed to highlight the historical aspect and serve as tour guides, with "dance moms" narrating the story changes, Sneden-Carlson said.
The collaborative effort between the museum and Pendleton Ballet Theatre, Gruenhagen said, provided a wonderful way to connect with the community, fulfilled a need for the dance group and presented an opportunity to utilize the facilities in a way in which it was designed.
"Heritage Station is a community space, and we want it to be seen that way," she said. "My goal has been to ensure that the community knows that they are welcome here and to encourage a broader use of our facilities."
Also, Gruenhagen has a personal connection with ballet, as her daughter has danced under Sneden-Carlson for more than a dozen years. As a dance mom, Gruenhagen's involvement has included everything from sewing and selling tickets to moving props and providing exposure through social media.
Sneden-Carlson was planning on four performances. However, to stay within indoor restrictions, the audience would be whittled down from the usual 1,200 at the BMCC theatre to 50 per show. Ticket prices, she said, were set at the admission to get into the museum.
"I already knew that I would be taking a big financial loss with this show. But I felt the benefits far outweighed the negatives," Sneden-Carlson said. "The kids needed this so much."
Samantha Mahaffy, who started in ballet at age 7, has participated in PBT productions of "The Nutcracker" for a decade. The 30-year-old said there were many reasons why it was important to participate in the pandemic performance.
"It's not only my love but it was a chance to be a part of something incredible, to show our community and the youth in this program resilience," Mahaffy said. "I think it was also important to have a little bit of a win in 2020."
Madison Gruenhagen, 16, said one of the biggest takeaways was learning to adapt. Dancers, she said, are used to changes and setbacks, but 2020 was truly a new experience for everyone.
"I also feel that even though we were social distancing it brought many of us closer together as a group and ultimately as a family," Madison said.
Mahaffy agreed, saying, "I think we all gained a deeper understanding and gratitude for why we dance and without a question we are all even closer because of this experience."
Recognizing that novel coronavirus restrictions could change at any time, Sneden-Carlson and Gruenhagen discussed backup plans. However, when Gov. Kate Brown announced a two-week freeze beginning in mid-November 2020, Sneden-Carlson was forced to reinvent the show yet again.
The former professional ballerina-turned ballet teacher spends a lot of time staying abreast on a number of large professional companies. Based on what many of them were doing with livestreaming their shows, Sneden-Carlson thought maybe she could, too. That idea, she said, morphed into the creation of a DVD that people could watch over and over.
Lights, camera, action
While researching filming companies, Sneden-Carlson was referred to J.J. Hill, who co-owns La Grande-based The Big Productions with Alan Arnson and owns Cabbage Hill Productions in Pendleton. Sneden-Carlson appreciated The Big Productions' mission of “telling stories with light and sound." She described working with them as "a delight."
COVID-19 restrictions required most of the filming to be done outdoors. Everyone agreed that the cold weather was a constant challenge. Madison said she and other participants had to wear "as much warm clothing as possible."
Sneden-Carlson was thrilled with the work of "expert seamstress Gloriajean McDonald," who created 45 sparkly face masks, while production assistant Karen Odman helped in sewing additional capes. Sneden-Carlson also purchased gloves, leggings and long-sleeved T-shirts, and parents purchased jackets for the younger dancers. In addition, the kids wore hats and scarves that looked appropriate with their costumes, Sneden-Carlson said.
While most of the filming was planned on the expansive museum grounds, Sneden-Carlson knew additional changes needed to be made. Dropping the “Clara’s Magical Journey” part of the show, she began working in some local history.
She approached several downtown Pendleton businesses for filming a few pieces that couldn't be done outside in the winter elements. The idea received applause from the production crew.
"We enjoyed working with all the dancers, and our favorite part was capturing all the different parts at different locations around town," Hill said.
The dancers, too, enjoyed the process. Madison said being filmed while dancing was new and different, especially the up close shots. Despite multiple challenges, she said it was a fun experience.
"It taught me to relax deeper into the journey instead of asking myself what the end goal was," Mahaffy added. "It taught me how important it is to mourn the things we miss but to not sit in that feeling; as Julie says, 'When a door closes, we look for a window.'"
The production — which includes 45 dancers, ages 4 through adult, plus four narrators and two tour guides — features most of the original ballet. The DVD is $30 and can be requested via the Pendleton Ballet Theatre's Facebook page. For more information, call 970-261-5331.
