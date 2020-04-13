featured

Coronavirus in Oregon: 1 new death as known cases near 1,600, health officials say

SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported one new death from the novel coronavirus as confirmed cases climbed to 1,584.

The agency said a 66-year-old Washington County woman was the latest patient to succumb to the illness, bringing the pandemic’s death toll statewide to 53. The woman had underlying medical conditions, health officials said, though they didn’t specify what the conditions were.

Additionally, 57 residents — in Clackamas (7), Columbia (2), Douglas (2), Jackson (1), Josephine (1), Lane (4), Marion (4), Multnomah (24) and Washington (12) counties — tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, the health officials said.

During that time, nearly 1,400 new people received coronavirus test results, up from 1,120 the previous day, according to figures published on the health authority’s website. More than 31,000 Oregonians have been tested for the illness since the state confirmed its first case on Feb. 28.

As of Friday, there are now known coronavirus cases linked to 30 of Oregon’s 36 counties. The six counties that have yet to report a single case — Baker, Gilliam, Harney, Jefferson, Lake and Wheeler — are all located in the central and eastern parts of the state and have a combined population of just under 58,000.

Health officials have reported 52 previous COVID-19 deaths in the state, including residents from Benton, Clackamas, Josephine, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill and counties.

Their ages ranged from 41 to 98. The average age is 79. All but one had an underlying medical condition at the time of their death, according to state health officials.

