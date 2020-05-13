featured

Coronavirus outbreaks in Oregon senior care homes continue to spread as broad testing remains unlikely

  • 0

Editor's Note

This article was originally published by the The Oregonian/OregonLive, one of more than a dozen news organizations throughout the state sharing their coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak to help inform Oregonians about this evolving heath issue.

SALEM — Another six senior care homes reported multiple coronavirus cases or at least one death in the last week, including a Salem home that now has dozens of cases and four fatalities.

The new numbers published Tuesday indicate Oregon’s crisis in long-term care communities is not yet over.

Six in 10 coronavirus deaths in the state — a total of 78 — are associated with the senior care facilities. Cases grew by about 15 percent over the last week, from 419 to 480.

Most of the deaths appear to be residents, though the state has not released that information for all facilities.

Prestige Senior Living Orchard Heights in Salem has now reported 41 coronavirus cases, including the four deaths, since its first infection April 30. The outbreak is now the third largest in the state, though five other homes have had more deaths.

Prestige, situated on a tree-lined road in Salem on the west side of the Willamette River, combines regular assisted living services with services for people with dementia. The two sections are separate. The state has ordered both to lock down due to the coronavirus.

The other new facilities on the list are Prestige Senior Living Riverwood and Jennings McCall Center, in Washington County; Parkview Christian Assisted Living and Odd Fellows Home, in Multnomah County; Turner Residential Care, in Marion County.

Homes for the elderly continue to be over-represented in Oregon’s total death toll. Only about 15 percent of all Oregon coronavirus cases are associated with senior care homes, or 480 cases, compared to 60 percent of deaths.

The full scope of what is going on in the centers is unknown because the state is not doing broad testing of senior care home residents and staff who do not have symptoms.

Oregon’s steadily increasing testing capacity apparently has not been enough to meet the Trump administration’s recommendation Monday that all residents and staff in nursing homes get tested for the coronavirus.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.