PENDLETON — First, retailers began selling out of essentials — toilet paper, baby formula, and food. Next, restaurants and bars statewide were ordered to close indefinitely.
With the threat of coronavirus at his doorstep, Brandon Krenzler knew something had to be done.
He started the Facebook group Pendleton Coronavirus Supply Chain, which allows community members to trade and connect each other with daily supplies of any kind as restaurants and department stores continue to face closure, leaving Pendleton residents without access to essentials.
"We live in a city with a population of 16,000," said Krenzler, 34. "And there's, what? Four or five stores supplying retail? I know a lot of people didn't take this seriously at first — we're from Pendleton. We're miles from a metropolis. This kind of thing doesn't fall on us often."
Since its inception on Tuesday at 10:24 a.m., the group has already amassed well over 500 members. Krenzler, who is also a co-owner of Pendleton cannabis dispensary Kind Leaf, said he is still approving requests to join the group.
Members have filled the feed with posts offering up goods that range from spare baby food to nonperishable foods, to even offering to pick up groceries for the elderly.
Krenzler himself offered extra baby formula that he had stored away after his children outgrew it.
"After seeing people's frustration on Facebook," Krenzler said, "I decided to start a group where people can ask and offer without judgement, conspiracy, or scary news. It's been a blessing seeing our community come together. If we can support each other, our community will fare much better than any social distancing the federal government imposes can provide."
To minimize face-to-face contact, members who have supplies to gather and deliveries to make usually leave packages on the doorstep of the person who requested the item, Krenzler said. The packages are then free to be picked up and sanitized if necessary.
"We are in unusual times," Krenzler said. "We don't know what tomorrow will bring. This group is a safe place to get help. You drop it off on the porch and leave. We need to look out for people who aren't being looked after."
