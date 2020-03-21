Coronavirus responses vary among local governments

UMATILLA COUNTY — Within hours of Oregon Health Authority’s March 2 announcement that Umatilla County had received its first case of novel coronavirus, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation declared a state of emergency.
It would take another 16 days for Umatilla County to follow suit.
According to Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara, some county health department staff were preparing for COVID-19 in February before the first case even appeared in Oregon. But when a case appeared in Umatilla County, Fiumara also said the health department was scrambling to figure out how to adjust its phone systems to properly handle the sudden surge of calls because it had previously been set up for calls related to February’s floods.
“The fact that we’ve had two of these back-to-back emergencies has stretched us pretty thin in a lot of areas,” Fiumara said.
The county ultimately leaned on the state’s resources and its 211 phone number to help field calls and answer questions. Meanwhile, Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock, the board of commissioners’ public health liaison, booked an emergency flight home from the National Association of Counties’ legislative conference in Washington, D.C., to support the health department.
Despite that, Fiumara and Umatilla County Public Health Officer Dr. Jon Hitzman said Friday they advised the board of commissioners against declaring an emergency until recently out of concern for creating more panic and because the county’s first cases of COVID-19 hadn’t overwhelmed them.
“There’s always concern about public perception with this. We felt taking that step at that time would have driven more panic than it would have solved any problems that we were having,” Fiumara said. “As things continued to escalate, of course, that decision evolved.”
In the days that followed the tribes’ emergency declaration, an incident command team was formed with a $1 million budget, almost all tribal events were canceled, access to tribal government buildings was restricted and Wildhorse was partially closed to the public.
The tribes also advised residents not to travel more than 75 miles off-reservation, a radius that stops before cities like The Dalles, Baker City and Richland, Washington, if people were traveling from Mission. If residents traveled more than 75 miles, especially by air, the tribes told them to self-quarantine for one to two weeks.
Jiselle Halfmoon, a spokeswoman for the tribes’ COVID-19 Incident Command, said tribal medical executives had been monitoring the virus since late last year and the Board of Trustees were prepared to act once the disease reached Eastern Oregon.
“We almost expected this to come,” she said. “I believe that’s why we were ready for it, and we took preventive and proactive measures to be able to put things in place once it started impacting our community directly.”
Despite the different approaches, Halfmoon said the tribes weren’t influenced by what other local governments were or weren’t doing.
“It was general prevention on our part, not a response to anybody else’s lack of action,” she said.
Regardless of the local response, all Oregonians have experienced an upheaval of their lives.
On Monday, Gov. Kate Brown banned gatherings of more than 25 people and ordered all bars and restaurants to close statewide. On Tuesday, she extended the statewide school closure until April 28.
And then on Friday, the state announced 26 new cases of coronavirus, which was Oregon’s largest single-day increase so far and brings the state’s total number of cases to more than 100.
But for Umatilla County, there have been no additional cases of COVID-19 identified since March 11 and both people who tested positive have recovered.
“It’s hard to wrap your mind around this because the steps the governor is taking is not because of the situation we’re in, they’re because of the situation we could be in,” Fiumara said. “While this seems like a quick escalation over nothing, or very little, it’s actually an escalation based on the data that’s coming out that says if we do nothing, it could be very bad.”
Fiumara acknowledged the lack of new diagnoses doesn’t mean there aren’t other cases out there. And while he confirmed “some testing” has been done in Umatilla County, he wouldn’t say exactly how many have been conducted at this point.
“When you’ve got small numbers, they become very easy to identify when people start grabbing bits of information from different sources,” he said. “As these numbers get larger, we will start kicking them out.”
According to Fiumara, the county knows when a test result is in, but doesn’t know of every test that’s pending from Umatilla County.
Dr. James Winde, Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center medical director, said the Umatilla Indian Reservation health clinic doesn’t have testing capabilities.
Should a tribal member report coronavirus symptoms to Yellowhawk, and doctors suspect COVID-19 after an examination, Winde said the clinic would send the patient to a hospital for further testing.
If a tribal member tests positive, Winde said the process would follow Oregon Health Authority reporting guidelines and begin coordinating with Umatilla County Public Health.
He said he didn’t know if the tribes would acquire testing capabilities in the future given the rapidly changing landscape, but demand from individual tribal members wasn’t high.
“Not that many,” he said. “Less than I would have anticipated.”
Other Oregon counties, such as Lane County, have released specific testing data about its residents.
But after being cautious to not stir panic with a premature emergency declaration, Fiumara said the health department is now considering releasing the number of people tested for the same reason.
“We’re hoping it can tamp down some of the fear in the area that there are some tests happening and they’re coming back negative,” he said.
Yet, as of Friday, it remained unclear when testing will be widely available in Eastern Oregon.
“It’s hard to give a timeline, but there are activities happening on multiple fronts to find ways to expand that,” Fiumara said. “Yes, there’s been limited testing happening, but our sense really is there’s much more influenza, more common cold and other respiratory illnesses circulating. Just because someone has a cough and a fever in Umatilla County, chances are it’s not COVID. I can’t say that it’s not, but chances are that it’s not.”
The only way for that to be known would be for more people to be tested, which is precisely what the World Health Organization is saying should be done.
“We have a simple message for all countries — test, test, test,” Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday.
National COVID-19 testing was ramping up Friday as the total U.S. cases surpassed 13,000, and Brown said Thursday that 20,000 testing kits were headed to Oregon soon.
But as it stands, Hitzman said labs around the country are overwhelmed and estimated it’d take up to 10 days for a test result to come back on a sample collected Friday that goes through a commercial lab.
Hitzman also offered some optimism, pointing out that Wuhan, China, where the virus was first identified in December 2019, has reopened some factories just four months later.
“It is conceivable that what we see happen is that four months from now this may be a nightmare we wished we hadn’t lived through,” he said.
For now, Umatilla County residents will have to live through a nightmare they don’t know the full extent of.
