UMATILLA COUNTY — Fifteen more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Umatilla County on Wednesday, June 17, bringing the county case total to 203, according to a press release from the Umatilla County Public Health Department.
All 15 of the new confirmed cases are currently self-isolating at home, the release said, and the county health authority is in contact with the affected individuals and conducting intensive contact investigations in accordance with Oregon Health Authority investigative guidelines.
Fourteen of the county's cases are still considered presumptive, which means those individuals haven't tested positive for COVID-19 but are displaying symptoms and have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case.
Of the county's 203 total cases, 140 are considered recovered and 59 are considered active. Somebody is considered recovered when they've gone at least 72 hours without symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea.
According to the Umatilla County Public Health Department's website, 2,511 COVID-19 tests have been run in the county as of June 17. Four deaths have been reported.
