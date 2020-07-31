PENDLETON — Umatilla County Public Health reported the 22nd and 23rd death of a county resident who tested positive for COVID-19 along with 32 new confirmed cases of the virus on Friday, July 31, according to a press release.
The county’s 22nd death was a 73-year-old female who died July 19 at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, Washington, after testing positive for the virus on June 12, the release stated. The individual had preexisting medical conditions.
The county’s 23rd death was a 58-year-old male who died July 29 at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, Washington, after testing positive for the virus on July 7, the release stated. The individual had preexisting medical conditions.
The county also announced 32 new confirmed positive cases on July 31, bringing the Umatilla County’s total to 1,961 total cases. The county has 1,862 confirmed cases and 99 presumptive positive cases, which is someone who does not have a positive PCR test — a “Polymerase Chain Reaction” that confirms if a person has COVID-19 — but is showing symptoms and has had close contact with a confirmed case. If they later test positive by PCR, those will be recategorized as confirmed cases.
Inactive cases continue to outpace active cases 1,624-314, and 13 people are hospitalized.
