PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners approved payments for COVID-19-related billboards and contact tracers, as well as community grants and payables and updated emergency plans at a Wednesday, July 21, meeting.
The meeting began with awards and recognitions. The Umatilla County Public Health Department was honored by a local task force for its service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The health department, at least 16 of whom were present at the meeting, received praise from a task force representative and the commissioners.
“I certainly will be happy when COVID is in our rearview mirror,” said Commissioner George Murdock. “But I will say, if there’s one positive upside, it has been a new spotlight on public health. It’s been an afterthought by the state of Oregon. Now, I don’t think it will ever be again.”
In all, Umatilla County has reported 9,079 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began — more than 11% of its population — and the second-highest case rate among counties in Oregon, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The county continues to report infection rates higher than densely populated urban areas of Western Oregon.
Less than 40% of Umatilla County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The county's vaccination rate ranks sixth lowest in Oregon, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The meeting continued on the topic of public health and COVID-19 as Joe Fiumara, the county’s public health director, requested that the county extend its contract and fund four billboards that for months have included COVID-19 and vaccine messaging. The commissioners unanimously approved the payment of $25,440 dollars for the billboards to stand for another year.
In addition, the commissioners approved the health department’s request to employ its seven contact tracers permanently. The contact tracers have worked in the county since May 2020. The health department has enough funding from the Oregon health Authority to finance the positions through summer of 2020, Fiumara said. The commissioner approved the request unanimously.
The meeting then moved on to local community grants and payables. The commissioners approved $35,000 in federal stimulus funds for a city park in Adams and $75,000 for flood control in Echo.
“These will help communities in most incredible ways,” said Dorran.
Murdock noted that residents and infrastructure in Echo have been in “desperate” need of support after the 2020 flooding event. Dorran added that they are more than desperate.
“There are property owners losing ground right now without the engineering to support the permits,” he said, adding that the funding will assist 61 reaches and 131 land owners.
“This is critical to not just one or two people,” Dorran added.
