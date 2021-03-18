PENDLETON — Umatilla County and Morrow County circuit courts are launching a new service providing individuals scheduled to appear in court the option of receiving text-message notifications, according to a press release from the Oregon Judicial Department.
The new service will go live with all eligible case categories on Monday, March 22. The text service is intended to improve communication with individuals involved in a scheduled case, including defendants, petitioners and respondents.
“Text messaging doesn’t replace official court hearing notices,” said Roy Blaine, trial court administrator for Morrow County and Umatilla County circuit courts, “but it does allow parties who opt in to receive text message reminders and hearing updates. It’s one more way the courts are putting technology to work to improve access to justice.”
The service is also an effort to reduce the number of charges of failing to appear in court, which Blaine said has increased during the pandemic.
“Lots of people, especially in this time and environment, have other things come up and forget that they need to be in court,” he said. “Sometimes they’re sick and need to call us to let us know that they can’t come to court or whatever it is. This is a reminder that the event is coming up and you need to be ready for it.”
Blaine said that he believes fewer people are appearing for their hearings compared to a year ago.
Failing to appear in court can result in arrest warrants and new charges in a criminal case, or a default judgement or dismissal in a civil case.
The service is also intended to speed up court proceedings and “increase productivity for courts, attorneys, law enforcement and other case participants by avoiding the cost and delays of rescheduling,” the press release said.
The new service comes after the Oregon Judicial Department completed a pilot project in the Josephine County Circuit Court in February, the press release said. Umatilla and Morrow counties will be part of a small group of “early adopter” circuit courts.
Blaine added that the service will be similar to the text message service that reminds people about upcoming jury duty, which started in Deschutes County in December 2020.
The service will only apply to state circuit courts and Oregon’s Tax Court, but will not apply to municipal or justice courts, according to Blaine. Victims in criminal proceedings can also participate if they choose. Other confidential cases, such as juvenile proceedings and civil commitment cases, are also excluded from the new service.
Those who wish to participate in the new text message system must have a cellphone on file with the court.
After the “early adopter” courts are online, the courts will pause operations for 60 days to ensure the system works smoothly before circuit courts statewide begin using it in July.
Blaine said it’s important people know the service is voluntary.
“It’s not something we’re throwing out and insisting” people use, he said. “But it is a way of communicating with people.”
Blaine added that people interested in the service should call him and the circuit court. Blaine, along with other court staff, will be overseeing the implementation of the service in the two counties.
