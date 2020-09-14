UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and no additional deaths, according to a press release from Umatilla County Public Health.
County totals now stand at 2,871 total cases and 41 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 2.
The release stated that six individuals remain hospitalized.
