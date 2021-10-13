PENDLETON — Four more Umatilla County residents have died with COVID-19, the county health department reported this week, raising the county’s pandemic death toll to 139.
Umatilla County Public Health on Tuesday, Oct. 12, reported 96 new presumed and confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths. The next day, the department reported 58 news cases and one more death. According to health department, the four COVID-19 fatalities are:
• A 77-year-old man who tested positive Nov. 20 and died Dec. 5 at a private residence. He had unspecified underlying health conditions. He was county’s 137th victim of the disease.
• A 72-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 31 and died Oct. 2 at a private residence. Officials have yet to determine if he had underlying health conditions. He was the county’s 138th victim.
• A 76-year-old woman who tested positive Sept. 30 and died Oct. 10 at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. She had unspecified underlying health conditions. She became the county's 139th victim.
• A 79-year-old woman who tested positive Sept. 6 and died Oct. 3 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. She had unspecified underlying health conditions and is the county's 140th COVID-19 victim.
Umatilla County has reported 14,138 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to data from the county health department. More than 17% of the county’s residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.
