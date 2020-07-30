UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County announced Thursday, July 30, its 21st death associated with COVID-19, according to a press release from Umatilla County Public Health.
Umatilla County’s 21st COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old male who tested positive July 10 before dying July 28 at Good Samaritan Health Care Center in Yakima, Washington. This individual had underlying health conditions.
The county has announced five deaths this week related to COVID-19. Umatilla County trails just Multnomah (90), Marion (67), Clackamas (36) counties in deaths from the virus, according to the Oregon Health Authority website.
COVID-19 is continuing to rise countywide as the public health department reported 50 new positive cases on July 30, bringing Umatilla County’s total to 1,929 total cases. The county has 1,830 confirmed cases and 99 presumptive positive cases, which is someone who does not have a positive PCR test — a “Polymerase Chain Reaction” that confirms if a person has COVID-19 — but is showing symptoms and has had close contact with a confirmed case. If they later test positive by PCR, those will be recategorized as confirmed cases.
Inactive cases continue to outpace active cases 1,580-328, and 14 people are hospitalized.
