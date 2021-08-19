PENDLETON — Umatilla County reported seven COVID-19 deaths this week, setting the county's pandemic record for deaths reported in a single week.
In addition, the county identified three COVID-19 deaths previously reported by other counties that were Umatilla County residents. That raises the county's overall death toll to 106 since the pandemic started.
The county’s 104th reported victim is an 80-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 4 and died Aug. 13 at CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton. She had unspecified underlying health conditions, the county reported Aug. 19.
The 105th victim is a 47-year-old man who tested positive July 14 and died Aug. 14 at Adventist Health, Portland. He, too, had unspecified underlying health conditions.
The 106th victim is an 80-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 3 and died Aug. 5 at Oregon Health & Science University, Portland. As of Aug. 20, the county had yet to determine whether he had underlying health conditions.
The disclosures comes as the county reports 104 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 20. Cases are so far lower this week compared to previous weeks, which set various pandemic records for cases counts and infections rates as hospitals filled due to the delta variant tearing through Oregon.
But at 341 reported cases so far this week, daily counts remain higher than previous pandemic surges, and far higher than rates seen just more than a month ago.
In all, 10,987 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Umatilla County. Nearly one out of every seven county residents have contracted the virus since the pandemic started in March 2020.
