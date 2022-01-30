UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County since Wednesday, Jan. 26, added four more fatalities to its COVID-19 death count, bringing the total to 194.
Umatilla County Public Health on Jan. 31 reported the latest death is a 56-year-old-man who tested positive on Jan. 13 and died Jan. 27 at Riverbend Medical Center, Eugene.
Last week, the county health department reported three deaths: a 69-year-old woman who tested positive on Dec. 6 and died Dec. 13 at Oregon Health & Science University, Portland; a 66-year-old man who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died Dec. 13 at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston; and a 92-year-old man who tested positive on Jan. 21 and died the same day at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla.
The county on Jan. 31 also reported 267 new cases, increasing the total number of cases for the county to 20,054 since the start of the pandemic.
Morrow County added 30 cases to its total Jan. 31, according to the Oregon Health Authority, bringing its total to 2,826, including 26 deaths.
Statewide, the total number of cases as of Jan. 28 was 650,652 according to the Oregon Health Authority, and the total number of lives lost to the disease in Oregon was 6,086.
