UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County last week added three more fatalities to its COVID-19 death count, bringing the total to 193.

Umatilla County Public Health on Wednesday, Jan. 26, reported the disease claimed two more lives, and on Jan. 28 the department reported the third death of the week.

The county’s 191st death with COVID-19 is a 69-year-old woman who tested positive on Dec. 6 and died Dec. 13 at Oregon Health & Science University, Portland.

The county’s 192nd victim of COVID-19 is a 66-year-old man who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died Dec. 13 at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.

And the 193rd death is a 92-year-old man who tested positive on Jan. 21 and died the same day at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla.

The Oregon Health Authority on Jan. 28 reported Umatilla County had 162 new cases, increasing the total number of cases for the county to 20,081 since the start of the pandemic.

Morrow County added 15 cases to its total, which Jan. 28 stood at 2,796, including 26 deaths.

Statewide, the total number of cases as of Jan. 28 was 650,652, according to the Oregon Health Authority, and the total number of lives lost to the disease in Oregon was 6.086.

