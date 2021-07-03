UMATILLA COUNTY —The impacts of COVID-19 in Umatilla County will last much longer than the laws set up to contain it.
On Thursday, July 1, the state lifted the lion’s share of its COVID-19 restrictions, meaning social distancing and mask requirements were lifted in almost all settings.
The following day, Umatilla County Board of Commissioners Chair George Murdock said he learned the county’s contact tracing center will need to stay open for another two years. As the state leaves behind the remnants of the COVID-19 lockdown, Umatilla County will have to figure out how to protect a population that’s overexposed and undervaccinated.
Alisha Lundgren, Umatilla County deputy health director, said unvaccinated residents would need to adopt precautions from the early days of the pandemic, before the virus infected more than 8,700 residents and killed 87: wash hands frequently and stay home when sick.
Even as many counties see their daily number of daily cases drastically shrink as vaccinations rise, COVID-19 has proven resilient in Umatilla County. While nowhere near the peaks of last summer and winter, Umatilla County has frequently reported double-digit daily COVID-19 case counts. On Wednesday, June 30, the 21 cases Umatilla County reported represented the largest case count of any county in the state, exceeding even the Portland metro counties.
Lundgren said the county was dealing with “fluctuating” COVID-19 case rates, with some daily counts the accumulation of several days.
Oregon on July 2 passed the 70% vaccination rate for residents 18 and older, but Umatilla County is below average in building immunity to the virus. The share of county residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine ranges from 40-42%, the variance in numbers due to different statistics from the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC shows some positive trends when focusing on certain age groups. When isolating residents 12 years and older — no vaccine has been approved for children age 0-11 — the vaccination rate edges up to 53%. Furthermore, nearly 4 in 5 residents age 65 and older are vaccinated against COVID-19, insulating a population especially vulnerable to the effects of the virus.
In an email, Murdock said the commissioners were happy to see the restrictions lift after many local businesses “suffered mightily” over the past 18 months.
But Murdock also was concerned about the increased risk of spread as residents start to mingle and gather, especially as the delta variant, a more contagious strain of COVID-19, continues to grow.
“The whole matter is very frustrating because we believe there remains a serious risk and yet we need to respect the fact this is an individual choice,” he wrote. “In the end, there is basically nothing the County can do about the problem except continue to spread the message and assure that vaccines are readily available all over the county — which they have been for months.”
While the county has mostly ceded the responsibility of vaccinating residents to local pharmacies and clinics, Umatilla County Public Health is partnering with OHA to offer a mobile vaccination clinic in Milton-Freewater at the Blue Mountain Community College parking lot from July 5-18. Lundgren said the county targeted Milton-Freewater because it had a lot fewer vaccination venues than Pendleton or Hermiston did.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation on July 2 announced it was changing its COVID-19 rules, largely aligning its guidelines with the state.
Aaron Hines, the interim CEO of Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, said the reservation still was dealing with some COVID-19 cases of its own, mostly tied to an exposure on a school bus.
Even though it’s lifting many of its rules, Hines said the tribes continue to take the virus seriously. Hines said 41% of Yellowhawk-eligible patients are vaccinated, a number that may not include tribal members or non-tribal reservation residents who got their vaccines elsewhere.
In an attempt to increase its vaccination rate, the tribes is instituting a vaccination lottery, similar to the ones Oregon and other states have started. Hines said it was a good chance to provide one more incentive to tribal members and CTUIR employees as the mask mandate lifts.
“We need to do one more push to get shots in arms,” he said.
In the county, Murdock said further incentives were unlikely to entice further vaccinations. Lundgren said public health was hoping positive word of mouth would boost vaccinations in addition to students returning back to school.
