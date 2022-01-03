SALEM — Oregon is in the midst of a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections as the world marked the two-year anniversary of the pandemic on Friday, Dec. 31.
The Oregon Health Authority report on Dec. 30 recorded 2,948 new cases and 15 deaths. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 climbed to 440 people, up 21 from Dec. 29.
Oregon has recorded 421,263 infections and 5,655 deaths from COVID-19, which was first reported in China two years ago Dec. 31. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 488,000 new cases nationwide, a new record. The World Health Organization said new infections were a “tsunami” sweeping the globe.
The Dec. 30 report said the seven-day daily average of new cases in Oregon rose to 1,532. The per capita rate is 251.3 cases per 100,000.
Deschutes County continues to be the state’s leading COVID-19 hot spot, with the top infection rate of any county when adjusted for population. Deschutes County has a weekly average of 565.4 cases per 100,000 residents. Sparsely populated Grant County has a weekly average of 546.8 cases. Umatilla County has the third highest average, at just more than 402 cases. Crook County is fourth with an average of 337 cases, followed by Jefferson County at 331.9 cases per 100,000.
Sherman County, with fewer than 2,000 residents, has the highest positive test rate at 33.3%, based on a rise from zero to three cases. Umatilla County has the second highest positive test rate at 29.1%, followed by Deschutes at 22.7%, Union at 21.7%, and Tillamook at 19.8%
The seven-day average of new infections in the U.S. topped 267,000 on Dec. 29, a new record.
Omicron in Eastern Oregon
There has yet to be a verified case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Umatilla County, according to Alisha Lundgren, assistant director of Umatilla County Public Health. But she said we can be sure it has moved into Eastern Oregon.
Lundgren on Dec. 30 said up to 13 cases of the variant had been discovered in Oregon to that point.
“That signifies that it is present in our state,” she said.
For the variant to be verified, it must be sequenced, though, she said, and researchers do not sequence many cases. Lundgren said, 90% of all new COVID-19 cases can be attributed to omicron in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. This percentage is likely the same in Eastern Oregon, too, she said.
As a result of the variant, Lundgren said she expects to see more hospitalizations because of how transmissible omicron is, though not necessarily severe cases filling intensive care units.
While omicron is more infectious than other variants, she said, it is potentially less severe than the delta variant. But it will take time to research omicron before its severity is known. She said she expects scientists will have more information in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, she said, people should continue to do the same things they were doing before the onset of omicron, including getting vaccinated, wearing masks, employing social distancing and limiting gatherings.
“I know that a lot of these (actions) are things that we’ve been talking about since the beginning of the pandemic, so it doesn’t seem like anything new, but they are helpful strategies and considerations for individuals and families as more illness starts spreading,” she said.
Lundgren added winter weather may trouble our efforts, though, and people gather together indoors.
“This has an impact,” she said.
To deal with the danger of omicron in increasing cases, Umatilla County Public Health has made adjustments, according to the assistant director. It has reached out to the Oregon Health Authority for additional support on contact tracing and case investigation. Umatilla County Public Health also has tried to interview COVID-19 cases more efficiently.
OHA orders 12 million test kits
The high-speed spread of the omicron variant is driving the spike, along with a stubbornly slow decline of the delta variant that peaked in September.
Omicron now accounts for a majority of new cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cases are expected to continue to rise in Oregon, with positive test rate at 15% on Dec. 30, which is three times the standard OHA says is a manageable level of spread.
The health authority that day said it had ordered 12 million at-home antigen rapid test kits, which can show results in 15 minutes. Local public health agencies and partner organizations will distribute the tests free of charge. The first kits should arrive in Oregon this week.
“Oregon learned during the delta surge that we must be prepared for the unpredictable — we knew we had to be ready for future variants so we could continue to protect the most vulnerable in our communities while keeping our schools, businesses and communities open,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement.
Pharmacies around the state have reported selling all available kits and mail orders are backlogged into next month. Some stores in Pendleton have taken to moving the kits behind the pharmacy counter to limit how many a person can buy at one time.
Scientists studying the omicron strain said it is the most contagious version of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. While early reports show individual cases are less likely to result in hospitalization or death, the sheer number of new cases will swamp hospitals and emergency responders.
Omicron is more likely to cause “breakthrough” cases in vaccinated people, the CDC has reported. But people who have received a booster shot to go along with earlier vaccination have significantly lower chances of experiencing severe illness or death.
Oregon Health & Science University has projected the omicron spike will peak in Oregon around Feb. 9. The OHSU recent forecast lowered the peak number of hospitalizations in Oregon from 3,000 to about 1,200, near the level seen when delta peaked in early September.
Despite skyrocketing case reports, the state stepped into a three-day information void, Dec. 31 through Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.
— Hermiston Herald editor/senior reporter Erick Peterson contributed to this article.
