HERMISTON — Free COVID-19 testing will be available every weekend through the end of August, starting Saturday, Feb. 27.
Testing will be available at Umatilla Electric Cooperative's Hermiston office at 750 W. Elm St. in Hermiston on Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at UEC's Boardman office on 400 N.E. Eldridge Drive from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, according to a news release from UEC. Tests will continue to be available at UEC's offices the second and fourth weekend of each month.
Tests are also available the first and third Saturday of each month at Umatilla High School, 1400 Seventh St. in Umatilla, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Atkinson Staffing, 80796 N. Highway 395 in Hermiston, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Testing is free and open to everyone.
