Worksite outbreaks

The Oregon Health Authority included the following workplace outbreaks in its weekly COVID-19 report released Aug. 19. The list includes worksites with at least 30 employees and at least five cases linked to the site through employees who have tested positive, close contacts of those employees believed to have contracted the virus from the employee, and residents in cases, such as nursing homes and prisons. Worksites are taken off the list after no new cases for 30 days.