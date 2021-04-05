MISSION — Health officials with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation are planning to vaccine over 1,700 people in a series of clinics at Wildhorse Resort & Casino with new groups eligible, according to a press release from the CTUIR.
In addition to those who have previously been eligible to receive a vaccine from the Tribes, students over the age of 16 and educators from Blue Mountain Community College and all other Umatilla County high schools are eligible for the shot, the press release said.
“This is a huge step to get us back into classrooms at BMCC,” said Megan Van Pelt, president of the BMCC Associated Student Government and enrolled CTUIR member. “I hope all of my fellow students will sign up today.”
Also eligible for the vaccine are employees of Pendleton-area restaurants, food trucks and grocery stores, the press release said.
People who were previously eligible include enrolled tribal members, people who are eligible to receive care from Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, employees of CTUIR entities and their families, and all people over the age of 16 who live on the reservation.
The Tribes recently received enough doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from the Indian Health Service to vaccinate 1,755 people at the upcoming clinics, the press release said. The clinics will once again be assisted by local members of the Oregon National Guard, the press release said.
“When IHS offered to provide us with additional doses, we jumped at the chance,” said Kat Brigham, chair of the CTUIR Board of Trustees. “We asked the National Guard if they would once again step up and they didn’t hesitate to say yes. The fastest way to rebuild our economy and stop the fourth wave is to vaccinate more people. We are all in this together.”
The first clinic will be held at Wildhorse on Monday, April 12, and Tuesday, April 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Second doses will then be scheduled for May 3 and 4, the press release said.
CTUIR officials ask that students bring proof of enrollment to their scheduled appointment. They ask that Blue Mountain Community College students bring a copy of their term schedule from the CNS portal, and high school students should bring their school ID, the press release said.
People interested in getting the shot can schedule an appointment by calling 541-240-8733 or registering online at https://airtable.com/shrb74wCvIR6fnNJR.
