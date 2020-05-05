You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

CTUIR avoids confirmed COVID-19 cases

  • 0

MISSION — As COVID-19 spread rapidly across Umatilla County and Indian Country, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation has managed to fend off the virus.

As of Monday, the CTUIR has reported no confirmed cases among its members, but the tribes are more fortunate than some neighbors and other tribes across the country.

Over the past week-and-a-half, Umatilla County’s confirmed cases have surged to 70, including as many as nine cases in neighboring Pendleton.

And tribes across the country have been getting hit especially hard by the virus, highlighted by the 2,373 confirmed cases and 73 deaths on the Navajo Nation in Arizona and New Mexico.

Jiselle Halfmoon, a public information officer for the CTUIR COVID-19 Incident Command Team, credited the tribes’ quick and aggressive action to shut down their facilities and enact social distancing measures.

Within hours of the state announcing that the first Umatilla County resident had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 2, the CTUIR declared a state of emergency, which ended up coming more than two weeks before Umatilla County made a similar pronouncement. By March 18, the tribes shut down Wildhorse Resort & Casino and other tribal facilities to slow the spread of the virus.

Other tribes in the Northwest haven’t been able to shut out the disease.

The Yakama Nation in Washington state, the Nez Perce Tribe in Idaho and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs in Central Oregon have all reported several cases of COVID-19.

A Yakama Nation member who served as a Celilo Village leader died in late April from the virus and Warm Springs has warned tribal members that anyone who attended a salmon feast in Celilo may have been exposed to COVID-19. Halfmoon said the CTUIR hasn’t yet identified any of its own members who attended the feast.

A sovereign nation, the CTUIR extended its own stay-home order until the end of May as Umatilla County pushes to begin reopening businesses and services on May 15, pending approval from Gov. Kate Brown.

Halfmoon said the county reopening before the CTUIR does is a point of concern for the tribal government, especially considering that many tribal members go off-reservation for essential goods like groceries.

The tribes’ extended stay-home period has not come without sacrifices.

Halfmoon said the tribal government has received the most pushback for prohibiting traditional activities like sweat lodge sessions and restricting mass First Foods gatherings.

On April 26, Halfmoon said the incident command team received reports that more than 30 people were gathered for root digging, prompting an investigation from Umatilla Tribal Police and warnings that future mass gatherings could result in jail time or fines.

Wildhorse, the tribes’ top economic engine, also remains dormant through at least the end of May.

When Wildhorse does begin reopening, Halfmoon said it would be done in phases. Until Wildhorse begins to reestablish operations, the enterprise's employees will remain furloughed. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.