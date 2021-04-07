MISSION — In an unprecedented move, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is opening up its next COVID-19 vaccine clinic to all Umatilla County residents.
According to a Tuesday, April 6, announcement, the CTUIR is expanding eligibility for its Monday, April 12, and Tuesday, April 13, clinics at the Wildhorse Resort & Casino to all county residents 16 and older.
The tribes have enough doses to vaccinate 1,755 people, but the CTUIR had initially targeted tribal members, tribal employees, non-tribal reservation residents, Blue Mountain Community College students and staff, local school district students and staff, restaurant workers and grocery store workers for its April 12-13 clinics. The CTUIR has made an effort to vaccinate non-tribal employees since February, but this is the first time the tribes have made county residency the only requirement.
The Tribes made their announcement on the same day Gov. Kate Brown announced all Oregon adults would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 19.
While every adult Oregonian will soon be eligible for the vaccine, Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara said there’s an advantage to the Tribes expanding vaccine eligibility. Instead of the Moderna vaccine, which most of the state uses and is only approved for ages 18 and up, the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center uses the Pfizer vaccine, which people as young as 16 can receive.
“That's a demographic that we just don't have any (vaccines) to give,” he said. “So we're really happy that Yellowhawk has been able to get some additional vaccine and open it up.”
Umatilla County residents can make an appointment for the clinics at Wildhorse by calling 541-240-8733. The second shot will be administered during a second series of clinics on May 3-4.
