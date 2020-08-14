MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is getting $125,000 to compile an oral history of past pandemics.
According to a CTUIR press release, the National Endowment for the Humanities is using money from the federal government’s coronavirus relief package to fund the project.
The Tribes will use the funding to hire an oral historian and an assistant oral historian to work with the CTUIR Language Program to record the memories of tribal elders about how the Tribes experienced pandemics and natural disasters on the reservation and former tribal territory.
“(H)istories on these particular topics will be especially valuable, not only during our present struggles as we navigate the changes COVID-19 brings and continue to recover from the flooding of the Umatilla River this February, but in the future when such events are predicted to become increasingly common,” the press release states. “We can look to the past to guide our future responses."
The Tribes plan to interview 12 elders, either in English or in a tribal language, and record their responses. The videos will be released by the CTUIR as they’re completed and a compilation of all the videos is expected to follow in early 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.