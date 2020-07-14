MISSION — A day after Gov. Kate Brown announced she was banning indoor social gatherings larger than 10 people to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation made a similar call.
According to a press release, the Tribes’ COVID-19 Incident Command Team is immediately banning all indoor and outdoor gatherings larger than 10 people, with a specific exemption for businesses on the reservation.
The CTUIR is discouraging residents from attending in-person gatherings, and if they do, to wear a face mask if they can’t maintain 6 feet of distance between themselves and others.
In past announcements, the CTUIR has attributed past COVID-19 cases to residents attending mass gatherings.
Following a long streak of no reported cases in the initial months of the pandemic, Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center is now reporting 33 cases on the reservation as of Tuesday, July 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.