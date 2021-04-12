MISSION — With more doses than appointments, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is once again expanding its eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a Monday, April 12, press release, the tribes announced its two-day vaccine clinic on April 12 and 13 at the Wildhorse Resort and Casino would be open to the 11 counties that span the CTUIR’s ceded territory.
In Oregon, all residents 16 years old and older that live in Umatilla, Morrow, Union, Baker, Wallowa, Grant and Malheur counties are eligible for the vaccine. In Washington, the new rules apply to Benton, Walla Walla, Columbia and Garfield counties.
The clinics run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eligible patients can either walk in or make an appointment by contacting the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center.
In a statement, Yellowhawk CEO Lisa Guzman explained why the tribes were making the last-minute expansion.
“We have more than 1,700 first doses to provide but as of this morning only 600 appointments are filled,” she said. “We are eager to support our surrounding counties and get more people in the door.”
The Umatilla, Cayuse and Walla Walla’s territory used to include much of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington before a 19th century treaty between the U.S. government and the tribes shrunk their footprint to a much smaller piece of land in Umatilla County. The CTUIR’s ceded territory doesn’t fit cleanly with modern county lines, and the ceded land’s boundaries cover only a small portion of some counties. But all residents of the 11 counties are eligible for the vaccine, regardless of whether they live on the ceded land.
This is the second time the CTUIR have expanded the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for the April clinics. Previously, the tribes expanded eligibility to include all Umatilla County residents.
