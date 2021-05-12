MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, including 12 cases that involve children between the ages of 4 and 18, according to a press release.
Each of the 12 children have or are currently experiencing symptoms, and one adult has been hospitalized, the press release said.
The outbreak appears “to have occurred among school-age children who were in the same classrooms or rode the same school buses,” though the press release did not disclose the school where the outbreak occurred. The press release added that community gatherings also contributed to the spread of infection.
The newly reported cases come after six straight weeks where not a single case was reported among tribal members and patients eligible for care at Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, the press release said.
But last week, tribal officials reported five new cases. And on Monday, May 10, nine new cases were reported, the press release said.
With the addition of the new cases, there are now 17 active COVID-19 cases on the reservation, the press release said. That makes this one of the sharpest upticks reported on the reservation since 19 cases were reported in a week in December 2020, according to data on the CTUIR website.
Yellowhawk officials are working to trace the outbreak, reaching out to families and close contacts, though residents have so far been reluctant to provide information, the press release said.
CTUIR Board of Trustees Chair Kat Brigham is asking that community members cooperate with health officials.
“Please provide good information to help Yellowhawk protect the community. We know everyone is tired of dealing with this disease, but we must cooperate and continue to do our part to get out of this emergency,” she said. “People are experiencing a bigger range of symptoms so it makes getting vaccinated even more urgent.”
The new cases reported last week prompted officials to cancel several tribal events, including a fun run, a painting class, a community school prom at Nixyaawii and the Nixyaawii Celebration Committee's Annual Root Feast Pow Wow, according to the CTUIR website.
Since the pandemic began, tribal health officials have reported 259 COVID-19 cases, 13 hospitalizations and one death, according to data on the CTUIR website as of Thursday, May 7.
