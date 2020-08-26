MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is still buying laptops for every school-aged tribal member, but their delivery to students will be delayed.
In an Aug. 25 press release, the CTUIR announced that increased demand for Google Chromebooks meant that the computers wouldn’t arrive on the reservation until late October.
Instead, the tribes are encouraging parents and students to work with their respective school districts to obtain a rental computer until the Chromebooks arrive.
“We are anxious to get the technology into the hands of Tribal students,” CTUIR Education Department Director Modesta Minthorn said in a statement. ”We have the addresses we need. Despite the excitement, we urge families to wait for us to contact you when we have the Chromebooks in hand. We have been inundated with calls and emails. Please know we will distribute them as quickly as possible after they arrive.”
In July, the tribes announced it was buying Chromebooks for the approximately 687 tribal members between the ages of 5 and 17 in anticipation of the state implementing distance learning to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Like most other schools in Oregon, Nixyaawii Community School, a charter high school on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, is starting the year with distance learning. The Pendleton School District where most students on the reservation attend school is also shuttering its campuses to students.
After the CTUIR was successful in avoiding the virus in the initial months of the pandemic, but there are now 74 total COVID-19 cases and one death reported by Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center.
In an Aug. 24 press release, the tribal government warned members that they needed to be aware of the virus’ spread among family members.
“If you or someone in your household tests positive, you must quarantine within your home and/or identify an isolated location,” Yellowhawk CEO Lisa Guzman said in a statement. “Contact tracers will provide you with detailed recommendations but every family should make a plan for how they will provide meals and adequately separate a family member in their home if they get sick.”
