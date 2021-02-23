PENDLETON — Hundreds of people filed into Wildhorse Resort & Casino at the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Tuesday, Feb. 23, to be vaccinated against COVID-19 amid an unprecedented two-day effort to inoculate nearly 1,000 people in one of the largest vaccine efforts on tribal lands in the Pacific Northwest.
Health officials from Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center received 975 doses from the Indian Health Service on Feb. 9. Because of the sheer scale of the clinic, health officials are working with 18 local members of the Oregon National Guard in an attempt to vaccinate as many people connected to the CTUIR as possible, including both tribal and non-tribal members.
“With the help of Oregon National Guard medical personnel we will be able to ramp up vaccinations beyond our own patient list,” said Lisa Guzman, Yellowhawk chief executive officer. “This is such an important tool in fighting the virus. By the end of March we will have vaccinated more than 2,000 people.”
At mid-day on Feb. 23, officials said they had vaccinated more than 200 people at the clinic. Over 900 people have so far signed up to receive a shot this week, and more walk-in vaccinations are expected, Guzman said.
“We are so proud to be able to vaccinate nearly 1,000 more people in our region,” said CTUIR Board of Trustees Chair Kat Brigham. “IHS provided us with resources to go beyond our members and vaccinate our employees, reservation residents and our employees’ families. We are ready.”
Those eligible for vaccinations have included all tribal members over the age of 16, employees from all CTUIR entities, all residents who live on the reservation, family members of CTUIR employees who live in the same household, and vendors and contractors who do work for CTUIR entities.
The effort is a final push to quickly complete vaccination efforts on the reservation. By mid-March — when the health center will receive another shipment of 975 doses from IHS to fully immunize the population vaccinated this week — officials are expecting to have offered a vaccine to everybody so far declared eligible by the tribe.
Aside from maintaining standard COVID-19 safety precautions, the effort will effectively allow tribal operations to return nearly to normal by April, according to Chuck Sams, the interim executive director at the CTUIR. This means that tribal enterprises and government operations will reopen.
For weeks, tribal health officials have been planning the event and reaching out through emails, phone and social media to bring people to the clinic en masse. During the clinic, health officials are continuing to vaccinate hundreds of people with second doses at the health center just down the road.
Health officials before the event had vaccinated over 1,000 people since efforts began in mid-December.
