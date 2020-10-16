MISSION — Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Dairy Queen on the Umatilla Indian Reservation closed on Sept. 30.
The fast food restaurant was based out of the Kusi Shopping Center across the street from the Wildhorse Resort & Casino. According to a press release from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the owner of the shopping center, Windy River LLC, is already fielding inquiries from prospective replacements.
“This closure is evidence of the devastation that the COVID-19 pandemic has had, not just on public health and well-being, but also on small businesses across the country,” the press release states.
Dairy Queen was one of the original tenants when the shopping center opened in 2012. Wildhorse’s popularity and proximity to Interstate 84 led other fast food chains like Subway and McDonald’s to set up franchises in the area.
Windy River is based out of the Hermiston area and owns shopping centers, farms and other businesses throughout the country. Its board of directors includes Bob Levy, the president of Cunningham Sheep in Pendleton.
