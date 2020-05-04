You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
centerpiece

Dancers perform down street with police escort

  • 0

PENDLETON — If not for coronavirus, the dozen-or-so dancers would have been busy traveling to Portland on Friday evening for a big dance competition.

Instead, they strutted and twirled and leaped their way down Byers Avenue on the way to the home of Jr. Jam studio owner Debbie Kishpaugh. Some held signs with loving sentiments for their sidelined instructor.

“We love and miss you lots,” said one sign. “Even though it was cut short, this year was so amazing.”

More than a month ago, COVID-19 ripped the dancers from classes and rehearsals. Onstage New York, a regional competition to qualify for nationals later in the summer, and other competitions gave way to social distancing. Next year seemed a long time away.

So, dance mom Chantell Reid came up with the idea of dancing to Kishpaugh’s home to give the coach some love. They also would sing Happy Birthday to Kishpaugh’s daughter, Piper Kishpaugh, another instructor at the school.

School Resource Officer Lance Zaugg, of the Pendleton Police Department, led the procession. He alighted from his patrol car, climbed several steps to the porch and knocked. Kishpaugh opened the door and gave Zaugg a quizzical look.

“Would you mind stepping outside?” he said.

Kishpaugh seemed momentarily flummoxed, then grinned as she caught sight of the dancers moving up the street toward her. The beat of familiar music flowed into her eardrums. She moved closer, then grabbed her phone and began videoing.

Carefully spaced, the dancers moved to the music dressed in costumes for the routines they would have performed that weekend. One of the older dancers, Kirsten Mendel, wearing dental headgear for a routine called “Smile,” blew Kishpaugh a kiss.

“That was awesome,” Kishpaugh said when her dancers got close. “You look like a million bucks.”

If all goes well, she told them, they would be back together in a month. They would gather at the studio and get to work.

For now, air hugs all around.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.