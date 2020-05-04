Dancers perform down street with police escort

PENDLETON — If not for coronavirus, the dozen-or-so dancers would have been busy traveling to Portland on Friday evening for a big dance competition.
Instead, they strutted and twirled and leaped their way down Byers Avenue on the way to the home of Jr. Jam studio owner Debbie Kishpaugh. Some held signs with loving sentiments for their sidelined instructor.
“We love and miss you lots,” said one sign. “Even though it was cut short, this year was so amazing.”
More than a month ago, COVID-19 ripped the dancers from classes and rehearsals. Onstage New York, a regional competition to qualify for nationals later in the summer, and other competitions gave way to social distancing. Next year seemed a long time away.
So, dance mom Chantell Reid came up with the idea of dancing to Kishpaugh’s home to give the coach some love. They also would sing Happy Birthday to Kishpaugh’s daughter, Piper Kishpaugh, another instructor at the school.
School Resource Officer Lance Zaugg, of the Pendleton Police Department, led the procession. He alighted from his patrol car, climbed several steps to the porch and knocked. Kishpaugh opened the door and gave Zaugg a quizzical look.
“Would you mind stepping outside?” he said.
Kishpaugh seemed momentarily flummoxed, then grinned as she caught sight of the dancers moving up the street toward her. The beat of familiar music flowed into her eardrums. She moved closer, then grabbed her phone and began videoing.
Carefully spaced, the dancers moved to the music dressed in costumes for the routines they would have performed that weekend. One of the older dancers, Kirsten Mendel, wearing dental headgear for a routine called “Smile,” blew Kishpaugh a kiss.
“That was awesome,” Kishpaugh said when her dancers got close. “You look like a million bucks.”
If all goes well, she told them, they would be back together in a month. They would gather at the studio and get to work.
For now, air hugs all around.
