You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Data shows COVID-19 may have yet to peak in Umatilla County, complicating goals to reopen by May 15

  • 0

UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla County Public Health Department unveiled its latest data on the county’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, and the numbers don’t look good for the hopes of reopening local businesses by May 15.

“What the epi curve shows is we probably haven’t quite peaked in Umatilla County yet,” said Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara.

According to the latest “epi curve,” which can be found on the health department’s website and shows the particular date that an individual began showing symptoms of the virus, 18 of the county’s 56 confirmed cases began exhibiting signs of COVID-19 in the week after Easter Sunday between April 19 and April 26.

The curve also shows that at least one confirmed case began showing symptoms of the virus each day that week.

This week the county experienced its two largest single-day jumps in cases since reporting began on March 2, including 11 new cases that were announced Thursday.

“The good and the bad is nearly all of them have been connected to existing cases in some way,” Fiumara said. “The good being that helps with our investigations, the bad is that means more people are interacting.”

While the health department’s contact tracing for each case has revealed residents are struggling to continue strictly abiding by social distancing guidelines, Fiumara said it may be a preview of what could happen when restrictions are eased.

The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners submitted a plan to Gov. Kate Brown Monday with a target of May 15 to enter “Phase 1” of loosening restrictions and reopening some nonessential businesses.

Though Fiumara signed off on that plan at the start of the week and said the recent rise in cases is only one piece to consider for the reopening framework, he wasn’t as confident that the state will give the county the go-ahead after seeing the latest data.

“If we’re trending upwards, I’m not sure the state is going to grant it,” he said of the county’s proposal earlier this week. “And I’m not sure I can argue that. All we can really do is follow the data.”

The increase in cases is also correlated to the increased testing capacity, Fiumara said, and may continue as access improves.

“With more testing is going to come more cases,” he said.

The health department also released updated data on its website of the age ranges and sexes of local cases Thursday, which Fiumara said was mostly inconclusive due to the county’s limited number of cases.

The dataset on people’s sex shows 51% of the county’ cases are male and 49% are female, and nearly 30% of the county’s cases have been identified in people between the ages of 50 to 59, more than any other age range in the county.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.